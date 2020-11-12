MUMBAI—The second season of “Mirzapur” has been watched widely by viewers in over 180 countries within a week of its launch, with tracking suggesting a binge-watch within 2 days by almost 50 percent of the audience across 180 countries.
Amazon Prime Video today announced that the raw, intense crime drama has become the most-watched show on the service in India within just 7 days of the release. Riding high on the success of Season 2, Amazon Prime Video also announced the green-lighting of Season 3 that has “perfectly captured the zeitgeist,” says the press release.
The second season of “Mirzapur” also recorded one of the highest completion rates. With a stellar ensemble cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang, the show continues to receive massive adulation and viewership from across the world. This season also featured Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar who have left an indelible impression on audiences with their passionate and layered performances.
As tracked by ListenFirst, based on the social mentions (until 7 days after launch), it reigns as the most talked-about Indian Original streaming series till date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.