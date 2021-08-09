MUMBAI— Rajshri Productions’ “Hum Aapke Hain Koun…!” completed 27 years Aug. 5. Here are 27 facts about the timeless blockbuster.
1 It was an adaptation of the studio’s earlier film “Nadiya Ke Paar (1982), which was based on Keshav Prasad Mishra’s Hindi novel “Kohbar Ki Shart.” It was a classic example of a blockbuster based on a disaster.
2 It was a major trendsetter in the Indian film industry, in terms of distribution and exhibition. The film’s VHS (video) cassettes rights were withheld to enable maximum big-screen consumption. In 1995, “Karan Arjun” and “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” followed this pattern.
3 “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!” (or “HAKH” as it is fondly called) premiered at Mumbai’s Liberty cinema, where it ran for over a 100 weeks, but it did cross 150 weeks in some halls in the country.
4 In Mumbai and elsewhere, it first had a limited release in1, 2 or 3 halls and the screens increased rapidly in the following weeks. The multiplex culture had still not come in.
5 The film became THE biggest hit of the entire 1990s, whether we consider collections, footfalls or return on investment, and was even bigger than “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” and far bigger than Rajshri-director Sooraj R. Barjatya-Salman Khan-Raam Laxman’s last film, “Maine Pyar Kiya,” which too had most of its 50-week run in the 1990s.
6 The film is said to have earned about Rs. 1.27 billion worldwide, at that time, which translates into an astounding amount with inflation-adjustment today, estimated, as per sources (but not confirmed) at about Rs. 700 crore.
7 The film was made with “Westrex Ultra” Optical Stereophonic Sound, and the producers insisted on movie-halls upgrading their audio systems and even screens before the film released in them.
8 Lata Mangeshkar sang in 11 of the 14 songs in the film, with S.P. Balasubramaniam bagging 9 of the songs. Sharda Sinha, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Shailendra Singh and Pt. Srinivas Pathak were the other singers. The last mentioned was also a part of the cast.
9 Raamlaxman tuned Dev Kohli’s and Ravindra Rawal’s lyrics for the soundtrack, which sold over 12 million units. The record-setting length of the soundtrack was 71 minutes!
10 For the music company, renamed Saregama from HMV, it was one of the top-selling soundtracks after its return, alongside “Maine Pyar Kiya” again, “Ram Lakhan,” “Chandni,” “Hum,” “Saudagar” (1991), “Darr” and “1942—A Love Story.”
11 However, Raamlaxman lost all the Best Music awards to R.D. Burman that year for the latter’s “1942—A Love Story” that year. And, unluckily for him, he actually went down professionally after the film’s success, when he had ironically broken through with “Maine Pyar Kiya.” Subsequently, despite another Barjatya film with Khan, “Hum Saath Saath Hain,” he never recovered professionally.
12 Producer Tarachand Barjatya, who died during the making of the film in September 1992, was reportedly so pleased with the song “Dhiktana” that he wanted to title the film with it.
13 Many other top talents involved in this film are no more—composer Raamlaxman, lyricist Ravindra Rawal, singer S.P. Balasubramaniam, actors Laxmikant Berde, Reema Lagoo and Ajit Vachhani.
14 When Salman Khan’s father, writer Salim Khan, watched the complete film, he suggested removing two songs, “Mujhse Juda Hokar” and “Chocolate Lime Juice.” The collections rose after that, and kept rising so that the filmmakers decided to re-incorporate the songs.
15 It is said that the song on the wedding ritual, “Joote De Do Paise Le Lo” initiated this practice in weddings in Nepal!
16 Aamir Khan was initially offered the role of Prem, he did not like the script (!!!). This was some kind of replay of the fact that Salman Khan was also not the first choice for his breakthrough film “Maine Pyar Kiya” by the same company and director!
17 Madhuri Dixit-Nene was not the first choice either! It was her “look-alike” of sorts, Nikki Aneja, now a TV artiste, who made her debut instead with the same year’s flop, “Mr. Azaad.”
18 Mohnish Bahl, a flop leading man from the 1980s, was cast as Salman Khan’s brother after staging a popular comeback as a villain in “Maine Pyar Kiya” with the same director. Apparently, the producers had promised Bahl’s late mother, Nutan, who had worked with them in the 1973 “Saudagar,” that they will give him a positive role. Nutan passed away in 1991 and though the promise made was fulfilled, she did not get to watch the film.
19 During the scripting of the film, Juhi Chawla had asked Sooraj R. Barjatya if she could do the film. He replied that the casting was done and Dixit had been signed.
20 Rajesh Khanna turned down the role done by Alok Nath in the movie!
21 Redo, an Indian Spitz, was Tuffy, the dog that played such a crucial role in the film. He was trained by a person from Pune and was later said to have been adopted by Dixit.
22 The film was predicted to be a flop by many people in the industry and also critics and trade analysts. Instead, it reached where it did.
23 Karan Johar stated that the film was the first to inspire him to be a filmmaker.
24 The late painter and artist M. F. Husain was reported to have seen the film 85 times. Dixit became his muse and led to his directing her home production “Gaja Gamini” in 2000.
25 In 1998, a theatre company in London, where the film had played for a year, staged a production based on the film titled “Fourteen Songs, Two Weddings and a Funeral.”
26 The steps from which Renuka Shahane Rana falls down and dies were made from sponge.
27 The film won the National award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Jay Borade won the Best Choreography award.
