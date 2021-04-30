MUMBAI — "Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele,” featuring Anshuman Jha and Zareen Khan, has been scheduled for a digital release on May 9.
Anshuman and Zareen play homosexual characters and the Harish Vyas directorial is a road trip adventure from Delhi to Mcleodganj in Himachal Pradesh. It tells how the lead characters discover love in friendship during the journey.
Anshuman says: "This is my most challenging role thus far and I am grateful to Harish sir for considering me for Veer."
Harish Vyas' last film was "Angrezi Mein Kehte Hai,” featuring Sanjay Mishra, Anshuman and Pankaj Tripathi.
"Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele" will release on Disney+Hotstar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.