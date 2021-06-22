MUMBAI—Here’s looking back at the timeless cinematic masterpiece by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 1999. The film and its appeal remains unchanged after 22 years.
It was June 18 when the iconic film “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” hit the theatres. With his flair for storytelling, impeccable cinematic sense, lavish sets and soulful music, the ace filmmaker transported the audience into a different world.
Not only did the film become a massive box-office hit, but it also left critics awe-struck as it was the first time we witnessed Bhansali’s grand sense of cinema.
The film featured brilliant performances by Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. Be it Sameer’s fun attitude and style, Nandini’s innocence and unparalleled beauty or Vanraj’s love and generosity, each of Bhansali’s characters resonated with the audience and evoked empathy for their pain.
Known for his soulful and beautiful music, it was with “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” that Bhansali brought to the table a taste of music that was completely new. He introduced Ismail Darbar, who composed an unforgettable score not only using established voices like Alka Yagnik, Kavita Krishnamurthi Subramaniam, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan and Hariharan but also upcoming voices like KK and Mohammed Salamat and the legendary Ustad Sultan Khan, among others.
While “Dholi Taaro” and “Kai Po Che” delivered the flavor of folk music and became cult festive songs, “Nimbooda” became the dance anthem. Similarly, the beauty and essence of unconditional love in the title track “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” and “Tadap Tadap Ke” also struck a chord with every broken-hearted lover.
The beauty and nuance with which Bhansali infused the culture of Gujarat was another reason that took the breath of the audience away. The film that brought in a fresh dimension to the concept of love, separation, patience and sacrifice, “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” was a Golden Jubilee (that is, it ran for 50 weeks), received applause from everyone across the nation and bagged several awards, including the Filmfare awards for Best Film and Best Director.
While Bhansali and Rai worked together again in “Devdas” (2002) and “Guzaarish” (2010), and he worked with Salman Khan in “Saawariya” (2007), the filmmaker’s next and highly anticipated film, “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” will mark his reunion of Ajay Devgn. Darbar also composed music for “Devdas.”
