MUMBAI — “Hum Do Hamare Do” has been generating a lot of buzz on social media, with fans raving about the Paresh Rawal-Ratna Pathak Shah pairing. Many are also excited to see the legendary duo play “make-believe” mom and dad to Rajkummar Rao on screen.
The Dinesh Vijan production tells the story of a man who adopts a “mummy” and “papa” to win over his “to-be” wife, as Rao brings Rawal and Shah home to complete his family. While the story is unique and lovable, what makes it more special is how much it means to Rao to act alongside seasoned thespians.
The actor, talking about his behind-the-scenes experience with Rawal, says, “Paresh-sir is a lot of fun in real life just like he is on camera. There is a lot to learn from him. Not only has he done some brilliant work, but he is also a very big cinephile, which is how we became good friends. I feel fortunate to call someone so senior in the industry as a friend.”
On the impeccable Ratna Pathak Shah, he adds, “I’ve admired Ratna ma’am since my early days, right from “Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai.” She is very passionate about acting and brings a lot of grace to her character. I sensed that many times when we were enacting scenes.”
Well, they say that destiny conspires to get us what we wish and looks like Rao has one grand dream ticked off his bucket list.
Dinesh Vijan presents “Hum Do Hamare Do,” directed by Abhishek Jain, and a Maddock Original film that starts streaming Oct. 29 on Disney+Hotstar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.