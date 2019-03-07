MUMBAI—The 38th Annual Day of the Children Welfare Centre High School and Clara’s College of Commerce was organized on the school grounds, in which students presented dance recitals, a play based on social media and different cultural programs.
On the occasion, while addressing students, veteran actor Dharmendra said, “Humanity is the biggest measure of success in life. If you are a good human being, it doesn’t matter what you are materially in this world. If you nurture humanity within yourself, then you are a successful human being. As against this, if you become big by obtaining higher posts and money, but are not a good human being, then your valuation is zero in my estimation.”
Shilpa Shetty appreciated the programs presented by the students and urged them to be away from junk food as far as possible. She advised them to remain linked to our rich values.
Actor-filmmaker Punit Issar, a fitness enthusiast, dwelt upon maintaining good health and said, “Our traditional diet is full of rich nutrients. The youth should avoid food supplements and should include milk, curd and other staple food items in their meal.”
Actors Rahul Dev and Siddharth Jadhav and actresses Jaya Prada, Gracy Singh, Rimi Sen, Sonali Kulkarni and Drashti Dhami also graced the occasion. Also a host of social and political workers were present. The children were given prizes at the hands of the special guests.
