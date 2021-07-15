MUMBAI — Meezaan plays the role of an ideal son in “Hungama 2,” launching July 23 exclusively for subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.
Released in 2003, “Hungama” was among the legendary comedy movies directed by Priyadarshan. After 18 long years, “Hungama 2” is all set to hit the screens, packed with fun, entertainment and loads of confusion. Catch the banter between two families—the Tiwaris that consist of a jealous husband and a gorgeous wife, and the Kapoors with a retired army colonel and his two sons and grandchildren.
Chaos ensues when a young innocent girl with an illegitimate child shows up. Meezaan essays the role of an ideal son caught in the confusion.
He said, “I am quite satisfied with the work that I have done, I have given it my best shot. Comedy is the most difficult genre to do, it looks super easy and fun, but it is super difficult. Hats off to all the people who do work in the genre, and I did it. I found it super tough but all the same super fun, and yes, I hope to get better. I am sure when people watch the film, they will let me know what they felt.”
Speaking about his father Javed Jafferi, he added, “My father and grandfather (the late actor Jagdeep) both are so good at comedy and at acting per se, but yes, comedy is something they are widely known for. So definitely it is something where people are going to have big expectations from me, and I hope that when people watch the movie, they will be satisfied.”
“Hungama 2” stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash, Ashutosh Rana, Johny Lever and others and is produced by Venus Worldwide Entertainment.
Anu Malik scores music—this is his 10th film with Venus as producers.
While Venus returns to cinema six years after “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon,” the latter, too, comes back eight years after “Rangrezz” to Hindi cinema. Meezaan’s first film was the 2019 flop, “Malaal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.