To start with, there are two major comebacks in the film: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and director Priyadarshan. The former gets (all things considered) decent footage but little meat in her role. All said and done, her taking up this role seems like a nostalgic gratitude to her original mentors, Venus, as producers—who introduced her in “Baazigar” (1993), and worked with her in “Main Khiladi Tu Anari” (1994) and “Dhadkan” (2000).
Priyadarshan, who has also done “Hungama” (2003), “Hulchul” (2004),
“Garam Masala” (2005), “De Dana Dan” (2009) and the disastrous “Tezz” (2012) for Venus, decides to make a sequel (only in spirit) to his 2003 “rollicker” “Hungama,” easily among the funnier Hindi films he has directed. If he had to base this on his own 17 year-old film “Minnaram” (1994), he should have ensured more than just a cosmetic upgrade to contemporary times and tastes. And maybe he could have avoided the title of a sequel, which has downgraded the reception and prospects of this film.
The songs are filmed in a very ‘90s way, complete with them appearing at sudden jerks, and some sans logic in their filming, the sets are very ornate in a dated manner, and some of the comedy ditto. The story is very old too: the core is similar to the very entertaining “Ek Nari Ek Brahmchari” (1972) that starred Jeetendra and Mumtaz in roles corresponding to that of Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash here.
Circa 2021, such melodrama seems a shade archaic, though mothers turning up with young babies and claiming that someone is their father may be happening in real lives. In this film, Vaani (Pranitha Subhash) lands up in the palatial mansion of Kapoor (Ashutosh Rana), who is Aakash (Meezaan)’s father, and claims that the baby with her is Aakash’s child from their college affair days.
We also get some confidences exchanged initially between Kapoor and his friend Bajaj (Mohan Joshi) over Kapoor needing money, and Bajaj obliging him. The next thing we know is that Bajaj’s daughter will marry Aakash, and so Vaani’s arrival becomes rather inconvenient, because Aakash is also sure it is not his child and all this can cause problems in a marriage of convenience into the Bajaj clan.
As a sub-plot, Aakash’s buddy-cum-secretary Anjali (Shilpa Shetty) is married to the much-older counsel Radheshyam Tiwari (Paresh Rawal) and the reason for them being man wife and husband is never explained. And Radhe is always suspicious about his much younger, glam wife carrying on with a younger man.
Then there are other seemingly unrelated angles: Kapoor takes care of four brats of his elder son (Raman Trikha) who drive every private tutor out with devilish, sadistic and very un-child-like tactics. They call their grandfather “junglee bail” (a wild bull) while he refers to them as ‘terrorists.”
Also, the canteen owner of the college Aakash and Vaani studied in is a man (Rajpal Yadav), who can seemingly arrange all kinds of shady deals. Then there is the family cook, Nandan (Tiku Talsania), who is made to be the victim of all the tempers and tantrums of the Kapoor family.
For Anjali, Kapoor is like a father, and her husband misunderstands and thinks, on overhearing Anjali and Aakash, that it is she who is carrying Aakash’s child. Meanwhile, a DNA test proves that Aakash is indeed Vaani’s child’s father.
How all these contretemps and characters finally resolve their problems is what the film is all about. Laced happily with some hilarious dialogues and classic Priyan situations and humor on occasion, “Hungama 2,” though leagues below “Hungama,” still manages to entertain despite an unwieldy length of 2.36 hours.
There are deliberately over-the-top situations and mad goings-on, but the film offers passable, if dated, fare that could have been way better with not just more pains over the scripting but also the editing. The script, for example, does not also explain the sequence where Vaani is seen escorted by police officers and that too, on a news channel. But for that yawning chasm, all other unexplained facts are sorted out.
Anu Malik’s songs are quite pleasant and Ronnie Raphael’s background score quite fresh. The cinematography (N.K. Ekambaram) is good but some of the outdoor camerawork again seems to belong to the ‘90s.
Meezan looks much better than in his debut “Malaal” and is alright, but needs to go far beyond to be a saleable hero. Pranitha Subhash is also okay, but she barely has the X-factor. Rawal is in form, albeit in a limited and not very meaty role. Ashutosh Rana steals the show, as do the four kids led by Atharv Johnny and Hardika Sharma. Yadav is funny, and Johny Lever (in a cameo) routine. The rest are competent, though Tiku Talsania needs mention for a sober performance.
Rating: *** (Just About)
Produced by: Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain & Armaan Ventures
Directed by: Priyadarshan
Written by: Priyadarshan, Yunus Sajawal, Manisha Korde & Anukalp Goswami
Music: Anu Malik
Starring: Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash, Paresh Rawal, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Tiku Talsania, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Naira Shah, Preity Pundir, Komal Sharma, Atharv Johnny, Hardika Sharma, Raman Trikha & others Sp. App.: Akshaye Khanna
