MUMBAI—Hungama, India’s leading digital entertainment company, launched “Sniper – Love Attack” March 31, a new action game based on Shaan’s new single, “Sniper.” The game celebrates the success of the track and features an animated avatar of Shaan’s character, a don, introduced in the music video, who must navigate through different levels and kill his enemies.
With simple controls, the game has an engaging storyline and an easy-to-use interface, providing an entertaining time to players looking for either shorter or longer sessions. Users play as Shaan and experience varying levels of complexities with each level. The game is available on Hungama Gameszone, an HTML5-based gaming portal that offers easy and free-to-play games across various categories like sports, arcade, action, adventure, strategy and puzzle.
The original music video of the song features Shaan playing a don while Sonali Raut plays an undercover assassin. The song re-introduces Shaan in a never-seen-before avatar, features a new-age music production, edgy vocals and quirky lyrics in Punjabi, Hindi and English. Shaan is the singer and composer, and Kunwar Juneja has penned the lyrics. The music video is directed by M.G. Mehul Gadani.
Talking about the game, Siddhartha Roy, coo, Hungama Digital Media, said, “Casual gaming is one of the fastest growing categories in the gaming industry and we expect an almost 35 percent increase in casual gamers over the next two years. Through Hungama Gameszone, we continue to offer users a wide variety of games that are simple in their interface, yet engaging in their format. We are glad to work with Shaan, one of the most talented musicians in the country, and give his fans a chance to experience his track in the form of an interesting game.”
The game can be played here: https://gameszone.hungama.com/games/play/AD-Sniper_Love_Attack
Sharing his thoughts, Shaan said, ““Sniper” is a very special track for me. I got a chance to reinvent myself and share a version of me that my fans had never seen before. I am glad to work with Hungama on a game based on the track and offer my fans yet another way to enjoy the song. It is exciting to see my digital avatar in the game and I feel certain that users will enjoy playing it as much as I do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.