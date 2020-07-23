MUMBAI — An anthology, Hungama Play’s “Ratri ke Yatri” stars an ensemble of top TV stars Sudhir Pande, Anju Mahendru, Iqbal Khan, Barkha Sengupta, Parag Tyagi, Avinash Mukherjee, Shiny Doshi, Renee Dhyani, Mansi Srivastava, Reyhna Pandit and Akashdeep Arora, in five different stories around the red-light areas. It also stars popular actors Pyomri Mehta, Supriya Shukla and Indresh Malik.
Produced by Anil V. Kumar Productions in association with Hungama Digital Media, the Original show is now available to stream on Hungama Play and partner networks. All episodes have been directed by Anil V. Kumar.
Each story follows a character leading an incomplete life and seeking something – love, physical pleasures, refuge or just closure. The series includes the story of a man who is ashamed of being a prostitute’s son and has an awakening in a place he detests the most; a 69 year-old who is unapologetic about his physical needs and refuses to be shamed by society; a jilted lover who comes to terms with reality and decides to start a new chapter in his life; an 18 year-old who wants to feel physical affection at least once before he renounces all worldly pleasures, and a conman who makes a living out of robbing people but gets robbed of something deeply precious instead.
Though they feature in distinct stories, each of these characters visit a red-light area for the first time in their lives and eventually find wisdom and solace there. Their experiences may range from sensual to provocative, but irrespective of that, a single night ends up changing their outlooks forever.
Speaking about the show, Siddhartha Roy, COO of Hungama Digital Media, said: “Over the last quarter we have witnessed an almost 74 percent increase in consumption of original content on Hungama Play. This indicates the immense demand that exists for engaging storytelling and clutter-breaking narratives. “Ratri ke Yatri” offers five unique stories driven by human emotions and stitches them together with compelling performances from some of the most renowned actors from the television industry. We are certain that the show’s Indian and global release through our extensive distribution network will help it reach a wide audience while the show’s universal appeal will find appreciation across the world.”
Director and producer Kumar stated, “The show has a unique concept that hasn’t been explored before. It delicately highlights the emotions and wisdom that exist in red-light areas through characters that are deep and sensitive. I am glad to have worked with a team of actors and crew that came together in a short span of time and breathed life into their respective roles. I look forward to the reactions from the audiences.”
Here are the takes of veteran artistes featuring in the show:
Sudhir Pande: “The digital medium offers exciting opportunities and I am glad to have been a part of such a unique show. I’m certain that the audiences will enjoy watching me in a completely different avatar.”
Anju Mahendru: “Digital platforms have come as a breath of fresh air for performers. We now have a chance to be a part of stories that haven’t been told before. This is one such unique concept and I am delighted to have been a part of it.”
Iqbal Khan: “ “Ratri ke Yatri” captures human emotions in a very unique way. We, as human beings are very judgmental and sometimes get lessons of life from places we never think of going to and from people we think are not as good as us. In that sense, the show is a mirror to society. It was great working with Anil V. Kumar again. I have worked with him on multiple occasions, he is a great director and it is always amazing working with him.”
The show is now available to stream on Hungama Play, Hungama’s video-on- demand platform, Amazon Fire TV Stick, MX Player and Android TVs like TCL, OnePlus TV, CVTE and CloudWalker. It will also be available to stream on SonyLIV at a later date.
