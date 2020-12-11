MUMBAI—Hungama, India’s leading digital entertainment company, today announced the streaming of the country’s biggest ghazal concert, “Khazana – A Festival of Ghazals” Dec. 19 and 20 from 8 pm IST onwards.
Organized by The Cancer Patients Aid Association and the Parents Association Thalassemic Unit Trust to raise funds for cancer patients and thalassemic children, the concert will be held virtually this year in light of the current physical distancing norms.
Hungama will leverage its vast distribution network to offer viewers around the world a chance to be a part of the concert. Users can watch the concert free on Hungama Music, Hungama Play, the Facebook pages of Hungama Music, Hungama ArtistAloud, and Hungama’s extended network.
Besides performances from Pankaj Udhas, Talat Aziz, Anup Jalota and Sudeep Banerji, the concert will also include participating artistes like Mahalakshmi Iyer, Pandit Ajay Pohankar, Abhijit Pohankar, Pooja Gaitonde and Pratibha Singh Baghel featuring Deepak Pandit, Samarpan Band featuring Prithvi Gandharv and Gayathri Asokan, and Sneha Shankar.
Additionally, winners of the Khazana ArtistAloud Talent Hunt (India’s only talent hunt for ghazal singers) Ritwika Mukherjee from Chakradharpur (Jharkhand) and Atul Rao from Jaipur (Rajasthan) will also perform.
The concert will also give viewers a chance to donate to The Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) and the Parents Association Thalassemic Unit Trust (PATUT) by visiting https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/khazana?payment=form or using the UPI ID that will be visible on the screen during the concert. All proceeds from the concert will go to charity.
Talking about the continued association with Khazana, Neeraj Roy, Founder and CEO, Hungama Digital Media said, “Over the years, Pankaj ji and Khazana have not only brought the most distinguished names from the world of Ghazals on one stage, but through Khazana Artist Aloud Talent Hunt, also given a platform to upcoming artists. Besides giving viewers a chance to experience the magic of Ghazals, the concert also represents an extremely noble cause. We are elated to work with Khazana and Pankaj ji once again, and feel honoured to support the two charities.”
Talking about the concert, Padmashree Pankaj Udhas said, “I feel extremely delighted to have the opportunity to offer our patrons a chance to be a part of the virtual Khazana concert. I am certain that viewers worldwide will appreciate the show that we have created for them and help us in making the concert a success. I would also appeal to all the viewers to support CPAA and PATUT and donate wholeheartedly to the cause.”
Besides Hungama Music, Hungama Play and Facebook pages of Hungama Music and Hungama Artist Aloud, users can watch the concert through Hungama Play on MX Player and CloudWalker Smart TVs. Additionally, Hungama’s association with Xiaomi will enable consumers to watch the concert via Hungama Play on Mi TV. Viewers can also stream the concert on Pankaj Udhas’ Facebook page and CPAA’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.