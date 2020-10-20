MUMBAI — “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” (lovingly also called “DDLJ”), directed by Aditya Chopra, completes 25 years today and Shah Rukh Khan, as the unforgettable Raj, reveals that he never felt he could pull off a role of a romantic hero on screen.
Said Khan, “Raj was unlike anything I had done. Before “DDLJ,” there were “Darr,” “Baazigar” and “Anjaam”—films in which I had portrayed negative characters. Also, I always felt that I wasn’t cut out to play any romantic type of character. So, when I was presented with the opportunity by Adi of essaying the role, I was excited to work with him, but had no idea how to go about it and also if I would be able to do it well.”
“Actually, I always felt Adi’s love for me made him cast me. I found the character endearing and sweet in the right way—the over-the-top quality is my contribution. It was one of those roles that I realized can do with me using a version of my real self, so you might see some quirks, habits and mannerisms that were true to my off-screen persona, especially the sense of humor part.”
Khan goes on to say that he is very shy around women and did not know how he would pull off the romantic scenes. “I was told by many people that I looked unconventional—very different from what the perception of a leading man was. I did feel, maybe, that I was not handsome enough — or as they called it then, “chocolatey,” and that would make me unsuitable for romantic roles. Also, I am very shy and awkward with ladies, and I didn’t know how I would say all the loving, romantic bits.”
Lovingly called King Khan by his fans, the actor adds, “I have to admit, for someone who doesn’t like mushy, romantic films, the scenes with Kajol and I did make me feel all fuzzy and warm. There, I said it!” He also reveals, “I don’t change the channel when a “DDLJ” song comes on. I can never get sick of them. They bring back memories of a film that shaped my path forward in an unforgettable way.”
The iconic ending of “DDLJ” (inspired partly from the climax in “Jab Jab Phool Khile,” the 1965 cult romance) has inspired scores of lovers across generations to visualize their love story to be like Raj’s and Simran’s. Many filmmakers have also used this scene as an inspiration for their films. Khan admits that he did not expect the train sequence to become as iconic when they were shooting it. “There could have been no other ending, but I did not think it would be as iconic as it eventually turned out to be,” he says.
Khan rightly credits “DDLJ” for catapulting him to superstardom. He says, “I think “DDLJ” helped me cement my place and brought me fame in a way that I didn’t think it would. We were all living in the moment, trying to make the best film we could. There are so many reasons attributed to its success, but I don’t think any one specific thing can explain the phenomenon it has become. I think all the success is to be credited to the pure heart with which the film was made by Adi, Yash-ji and the entire cast and crew—and to my non-existent ‘good looks’!”
He goes on, “As for perception, I always felt that I can play more unconventional roles because of my looks, but “DDLJ” has belied that and I still struggle to make that one macho unconventional kickass character that suits me, or so I thought, but it’s been a struggle to not be considered romantic and sweet for the last 25 years — a struggle, I guess, I am happy to lose!”
Indeed! WE are happy he lost, for where then would “Pardes,” “Dil Toh Pagal Hai,” “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” “Mohabbatein,” “Kabhu Khushi Kabhie Gham…” and “Kal Ho Naa Ho” have come from?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.