MUMBAI — She has been bestowed with contagious energy and an ever-youthful persona and voice that has mesmerized audiences transcending generations. Now, Asha Bhosle is on YouTube with her channel Asha Bhosle Official, made up of youthful original content, albeit with a dash of spiritualism.
What prompted the legendary songstress to go the YouTube way? Necessity is the mother of invention is hardly the reply you think of, but Bhosle answers with honesty. “Due to the present situation, like all of humanity, I’m cooped up at home. Sitting at home with my grand-kids and observing their net-savvy communication skills, a new world opened up for me.”
“Over the years, I’ve been asked by many people to pen down my thoughts, experiences and emotions, but I just didn’t have the time. Now, that I am at home, I decided to record my experiences of 86 years, and maybe some of them may entertain people, make them think or just make them have a good time and a laugh.”
Stating that there is so much negativity around us, Bhosle wants her channel to be a medium where, with her infectious energy, she can lighten moods. And of course, leave timeless works for the present and future generations that will also be a record of people she has worked with. As she says, “I thought YouTube would be a wonderful medium to chat with all my friends out there sitting in faraway places.”
Zanai Bhosle, Asha Bhosle’s 18 year-old granddaughter, is her muse. “I am particularly fond of Zanai because she has got an artistic side. She is a songwriter, singer, musician and classical Kathak dancer... she reminds me of myself and maybe that is why I feel close to her. Though she is much younger than me, she sometimes says things from which I can learn and educate myself further. I like that.”
So when Zanai started her YouTube channel, her youthful grandma watched her and got inspired. As she puts it, “Sensing my enthusiasm, Zanai egged me on to have my own channel to record my life’s experiences.”
Talking of the maiden song “Main Hoon” with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Asha Bhosle also reveals her spiritual side. “Sri Sri Ravishankar-ji is a wonderful person. I have known him for a while. It was a chance meeting in Cambodia when we both were enjoying the sites of Angkor Vat, when I felt that he is different from other spiritual people or gurus that I have met. And when I heard the lyrics of the song and the wonderful composition, it brought a certain calm to my soul,” she noted.
The singer wanted to release the tribute on his birthday. “Now that the day has dawned, I hope the listeners understand the spirituality behind the song,” she says.
Bhosle’s YouTube channel, besides music, will unravel interesting anecdotes. “There are so many memories that are lying dormant in my mind. I will bring them alive through YouTube and share it with my listeners,” the singer goes on. But there is still more. Bhosle promises to also introduce fresh new songs that viewers can enjoy. “There’s a short trailer on the YouTube channel that gives you a glimpse of what is in store. As we go along, it is going to be an interactive channel with a lot of content,”she reveals.
What kind of songs can we expect? “The past is gone. It’s history. I don’t delve nor live in the past. I forge ahead,” says the singer. “So, my music too will be modern, fresh and new. Of course my past work will be represented through anecdotes, but I am all for new tunes, lyrics and songs,” Bhosle enthuses. “This is just the beginning. You’ll be surprised with what I have in store. Music is divine. Life is too serious to be taken seriously.”
