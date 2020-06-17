MUMBAI — “I am Kangana Ranaut’s admirer,” says Ramya Krishnan on her character resemblance in Zee TV’s finite series, “Queen.”
In this phase of social distancing, Zee TV motivates its viewers by narrating a hard-hitting story based on true-life events. A powerful account of an ordinary girl who stood up to life’s curve balls with courage and strength to emerge as the extraordinary “Iron Lady” of Indian politics, “Queen” is a weekend show.
Shakti Seshadri is a spirited and determined woman, whose vision and sense of resilience made her an epitome of strength for many like-minded women. Despite finding herself in several unfavorable circumstances at different stages of her life and being let down by some of the people she held closest to her heart, Shakti puts up a tough fight to emerge as a winner every step of her journey.
The series captures her struggle with her family’s adverse financial position, her excelling in academics and rising to the ranks of a state topper to emerging as a leading superstar in the film industry and eventually becoming a voice to reckon with in Indian politics – the youngest chief minister of her state.
Essaying the powerful role of Shakti is Krishnan, who has acted in over 260 films across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Drawing resemblance to the storyline and character played by Kangana Ranaut in an upcoming movie, Krishnan cannot help but be awed by the actress.
“It is indeed great news that the subject has been picked up and people have the conviction to tell this truly inspiring story. Kangana is a gutsy, wonderful and self-made woman. I am actually her admirer and she is another Queen, if I must add. I am sure Kangana will do a great job.”
“Queen” is directed by National Award-winning director Gautham Vasudev Menon along with Prasath Murugesan.
