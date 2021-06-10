MUMBAI — Vivek Anand Oberoi has been instrumental in numerous deeds of goodwill for people of all ages, and during all times. From donating his first salary from his debut film, “Company,” towards the heart surgery of an underprivileged young girl to saving more than 2.5 lakh underprivileged kids from cancer to saving over 2,200 little girls from child prostitution to sponsoring hundreds of free heart surgeries for poor children, Oberoi has also been a real-life hero.
Oberoi’s initiative, “I Am Oxygen Man,” has been helping people get oxygen cylinders and necessary medical facilities amidst the second wave of the pandemic. While talking about the initiative, actress-MP Hema Malini thanked him and the others associated with the project and also opened up about the brilliant work that they all are doing.
Malini said, “For the ‘I Am Oxygen Man’ event, I am grateful and thankful to Vivek Anand Oberoi, Kailash Kher and Vivek Bindra. The work that you all have undertaken is brilliant. It is a big thing that you all have come together with this initiative in such a short span of time. All the artistes are standing with you and ready to help in whichever way possible. Lots of people have come forward to help with the initiative. This shows that there are so many good people in our country who will come forward and help. You all are doing a really wonderful job.”
Oberoi said, “There have been numerous actresses who have come and gone, yet the ultimate Dream Girl across generations of all time is just one. Hema Malini-ji is an inspiration to all of us. Not only is she a dream girl in her looks but she has even embodied that in her work. I have seen with my own eyes the amount of hard work she has put in for the betterment of people in her constituency. She has been working day in and day out. I thank her from the bottom of my heart for coming forward and contributing to the ‘I Am Oxygen Man’ initiative.”
Oberoi and Malini go back a long way. She has seen how his humanitarian work has saved young girls at Vrindavan – under the project DEVI (Development and Empowerment of Vrindavan girls’ Initiative) – from being forced into prostitution. His schools are located at Vrindavan and Malini has been a Member of Parliament from the same constituency for two consecutive terms now.
