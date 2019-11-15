MUMBAI — Sara Ali Khan can be intriguing, exciting, impressive but never dull. It’s her commitment to her craft that has propelled the actor forward. With her craft and dedication, Khan has proved that her future is only bound to get brighter. However, after gaining appreciation, awards, and popularity, the girl is still skeptical about what the future holds for her.
Says Khan: “It’s scary, because it might all just go away. I may probably have a flop. I’ll be honest with you—I don’t think that there will be any amount of success that will be enough. But then, I don’t think that success is something that I’m consciously chasing.”
Sara feels that no matter at what stage her career is, the key to success lies in perseverance and self-belief. She added, “I’ve had no releases this year, but I feel more a part of the industry than I did last year. This is because I’ve spent a lot more time honing my craft and building my individual brand. I am working on two projects, and I am looking forward to them releasing next year.”
Sara has 11 brand endorsements in her kitty varying from brands like sports to jewelry and with an estimated revenue of 30 crore! She will be seen next in Imtiaz Ali ‘s “Aaj Kal” with Kartik Aaryan and in David Dhawan’s “Coolie No.1,” with Varun Dhawan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.