MUMBAI—Deepika Padukone has charted the most successful journey from when she began in the industry. In the recent interview with “Vogue,” she opened up about her journey so far.
“I had no training, no mentors. I worked it all out on my own. Sure, I had some failures, personal and professional. But sheer determination fuelled me. It was empowering,” she stated.
“As a family, we saw maybe two films a year,” she told the magazine. “I don’t know why, but whenever I watched a movie, I knew that one day I’d be doing this. I’d start with modeling, then go into films. And that’s exactly how it happened.”
For the record, Padukone was noticed when she did one of the music videos of the super-hit Himesh Reshammiya album “Aap Ka Suroor” and was noticed by Farah Khan. The director cast her in “Om Shanti Om,” and the rest is history.
Everyone has their way of dealing with stardom, and this is how Padukone has dealt with it: “When I’m complimented for my work, I love it, but do you know what’s most rewarding for me?” she asks confidingly. “It is when people tell me I haven’t changed. That I am still myself.”
Recently, Padukone featured back-to-back on two international covers, and the actress has slayed it and become a global icon of sorts.
