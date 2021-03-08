MUMBAI — The sweetheart of the ‘90s, Pooja Bhatt is back, and how! Netflix recently released the trailer of its series, “Bombay Begums.” Bhatt looks like a true queen holding the reins of her empire and accompanying her is the wonderful cast, including Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand.
Speaking about Rani and “Bombay Begums,” Bhatt said, “They sent me a synopsis. I loved the world. I thought that these four characters, these four women, were quite fascinating. I was touched that they thought of me but I had to, unfortunately, say no. And for whatever it is worth, they decided to push their schedule. Then, they came back to me a few months later.”
“I just decided to take the leap. I thought that when life is banging on your door, the least you can do is throw it open and let life in. So I just said yes. And I think it's the best decision I’ve made!” she added, after her meaningless “comeback” in “Sadak 2” last year.
