NEW DELHI — One of the most successful and equally controversial music director duo of Nadeem-Shravan finally 'separated' as Shravan Rathod (67) who tested Covid positive last week, passed away on April 22 night in Mumbai. Speaking from London, Shravan's senior partner Nadeem Saifi, said, "The news of Shannu's death has left me devastated. For a grand comeback, we were planning a world tour since last year. But destiny had something else in store for me. It has suddenly crushed our dreams forever."
If blockbuster scripts of Salim-Javed shaped Bollywood's movies of the seventies, it was the melody of Nadeem-Shravan which redefined romance in Hindi films in the nineties. With the release of “Aashiqui” (1990) which sold 20 million units and broke all records to become the best selling Bollywood music of all time, Nadeem-Shravan set off to redefine songs of Indian cinema.
"I remember how we became superstars in just three hours of the first show of “Aashiqui.” From movie critics to film producers, and recording companies to event managers, everyone flocked to us. No wonder, after “Aashiqui's” release, all top ten songs of Binaca Geetmala (a top chartbuster radio show) were from our film.”
“I feel Shravan played an outstanding role in bringing back melody to Hindi movies. It was indeed a turning point in the film industry, because the 1980s have seen how the quality of songs have gone down and degraded Bollywood music," said Nadeem Saifi.
On Shravan's craft of creating superhit melodies, Nadeem elaborated: "I have never seen a harmonium player like him. He was a perfectionist. He played the reed-organ while I was a percussionist. Often we created the best music in a few hours. Shravan had a touch of music maestros like Shankar (of Shankar-Jaikishan fame) or SD Burman. In fact we both were inspired by Burman da and Shankar Jaikishan. At our studios or at my house in Central Mumbai, we used to have long sittings. Sameer (lyricist) was always present. That was our core music team. Sometimes Gulshan Kumar ji (founder of T-series) used to join us. I believe with the grace of God, we went on to create great numbers, one after another... so effortlessly," he said.
After “Aashiqui's” historic success, “Saajan” (1991) starring Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan broke all records. Another box office hit, “Deewana” (1992) which introduced Shahrukh Khan became one of the highest-grossing films of the year, due to its mesmerizing music.
By 1992, Nadeem-Shravan had delivered over a dozen hits. The producers started queuing up at their house.
On the selection of singers, Nadeem said that one big mistake both of them committed was that they ignored several talented playback artists. "I and Shravan later felt that we overestimated Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. Though we gave a few numbers to Babul Supriyo, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Sudesh Bhosle or S P Balasubrahmanyam but we relied much on Kumar Sanu. Shravan used to say that we should have given more numbers to Sonu Nigam or Babul Supriyo. But because of Sanu we neglected Abhijeet. And I think one of the most talented singers Shaan was also not properly encouraged by us.”
“I really feel sorry that at the peak of our career, we went primarily with Saanu and ignored the rest. However, it's quite strange that Kumar Saanu never realized that it was Nadeem Shravan's music which made him a top voice of the nineties," elaborated Nadeem.
He brushed over questions of his possible involvement in the Gulshan Kumar murder. "I am always open to any question, but please let us not discuss anything else other than Shravan and his music. I hope people will understand that I have lost half of myself today,” said Nadeem emotionally.
