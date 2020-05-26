MUMBAI — T-Series is routinely releasing back-to-back songs on their YouTube channel. This preparedness of the label has helped them in this, to entertain the audience in trying times.
They have now collaborated with Punjabi singer and actor Amninderpal Singh Virk a.k.a Ammy Virk, who garnered immense popularity for his song “Qismat.” Their new song “Main Suneya,” which depicts heartbreak, has a video with a storyline of two lovers who part ways and meet after years with an emotional twist in their lives.
Said Virk, “Firstly, I feel lucky that I am able to entertain my fans during these trying times, and for that, I thank T-Series for giving me this opportunity. “Main Suneya” is all about love, mistake, betrayal and realization. I always believe that as a singer I should make good music, but I am an actor too, so I try and make the songs a visual treat for my audience. So, I love to make music videos, which are more like short films.”
He adds, “Even though it is a music video, I always prefer to make it as a film, and in the video too we write, “A Film By….” The main reason people loved “Qismat” was because of its appealing storyline, and I am sure that they will shower more love on “Main Suneya” once it is out.”
Featuring Ammy Virk and Simran Hundal, the song releases May 28. Composed by SunnyVik and penned by Raj Fatehpur, the video is helmed by Navjit Buttar.
