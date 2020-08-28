MUMBAI — Charu Asopa, the TV actress, has been in news recently because of her personal life. The actress, who recently tied the knot with Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen, was said to have hit a bump in her married life. But recent posts of them doing a video call, which were shared on social media, is evidence that all is well in their marriage.
The actress recently bagged a role with Star Bharat’s new show "Akbar Ka Bal…Birbal." She will be seen alongside Ali Asgar as Akbar, Vishal Kotian as Birbal and Aditi Sajwan as Rani Saheba.
An excited Asopa says, "I was really happy and excited when I got called to be a part of such a great story. I will be essaying Heerabai, one of Akbar's wives, who was raised in a privileged family. She is intelligent, beautiful and charming at the same time. Also, the show is so well-scripted, it was one of the major reasons for accepting this role."
Asopa loves being in front of the camera. "Standing at 10 years in the industry, I still feel butterflies in my stomach when I am doing a new show. It’s been almost a year that I have been far from shoots and now that I am back and that too with such a great and humorous show, I am happy yet a little nervous. I am looking forward for the show and hoping that I do justice to my character."
About Sushmita Sen, her husband Rajeev's sister, she says, "Sushmita is a superstar and a gem of a person. Bring intrigued with the storyline of her "Aarya," I finished watching the entire series in one go."
However, Asopa feels that being associated with prominent names always creates a lot of needless gossip. "I think it’s sad for people to think that way. I work really hard and my passion for my art of acting is the one I follow. I truly believe I should be recognized for my work as an actor and not because I am related to Sushmita Didi."
