MUMBAI — Zee TV’s singing reality show, “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs” has special visits by celebrity guests. After welcoming composer Sajid and Govinda, they hosted Padmini Kolhapure Sharma and Poonam Dhillon in the next episode.
While every contestant put in their best to recreate the golden era of ‘70s and ‘80s on stage, it was contestants Gurkirat and Saumya who happened to impress actor Poonam Dhillon and make her nostalgic about a special memory from that period.
As they crooned to songs from her first two films “Trishul” and “Noorie,” Dhillon took a trip down memory lane and recollected her debut. She recollected, “I was studying in a school in Chandigarh when Yash Chopra discovered me and cast me for “Trishul.”
The movie starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Hema Malini and Raakhee and he was looking to cast a fresh face with Sachin. He had just seen my photos and came over to convince my parents and me. I was just 15 and a half at that time and my plan was to only complete this film and return to Chandigarh to resume my education.”
She added, “I had no plans of doing any film later, but shortly after I returned to Chandigarh on completing “Trishul,” he tempted me with an offer for “Noorie.” I once again travelled from Chandigarh to Mumbai for this film, and the rest, as they say, is history and I never wanted to go back.” Dhillon must be the only star who did all her first three films with the same filmmaker—her third was a cameo in Yash Chopra’s “Kaala Patthar.”
Sharing a rather amusing anecdote during the show, Dhillon recalled that one of her most memorable song shoots was with Jackie Shroff. “Jackie and I have an internal joke that dogs are lucky for me and this is from the time we shot for one of our most memorable songs for “Teri Meherbaniyan.” Both our characters die and a dog that was actually the lead character is imagining a romantic tale between us in this song! Apart from being a sweet and romantic track, it was by far the most unique song I had ever shot for and it turned out to be a hit. My second film “Noorie” too had a part involving a dog. Truly, dogs are quite lucky for me.”
