MUMBAI—The recently-aired grand premiere episode of the Indian Pro Music League saw all the celebrities take to the stage with their performances. The captain of Punjab Lions, Mika Singh also left everyone mesmerized with an electrifying act on “Mast Kalandar” along with his team members Asees Kaur and Rupali Jagga.
However, in a forthcoming episode, Singh is going to shock everyone with some interesting revelations and statements. During the shoot, Singh got chatty with the host, Karan Wahi, and joked that he is now looking for a girl to get married. But he had an intriguing clause, and it involves the Indian Pro Music League brand ambassador Salman Khan.
Singh revealed on Indian Pro Music League, “I am definitely looking for a girl to get married. I might even find someone through Indian Pro Music League itself, but I will only get married after Salman Khan does! Till then, I am going to enjoy this bachelor life and as Sajid-bhai (composer) mentioned earlier, I am the only forever bachelor in the industry after Salman-bhai, and I would like to keep the tag given to me for as long as possible.”
