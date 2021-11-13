MUMBAI — Disney+ Hotstar and Friday Storytellers are all set to present a brand new extension to the successful “Special Ops” universe with “Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story,” ready to stream from Nov. 12.
The riveting storyline of this first-of-its-kind prequel series will take the audiences back in time to unravel the formative years of agent Himmat Singh, the iconic character essayed by Kay Kay Menon.
Talking about his character in the series, Menon says: “As an actor and as a person, I don’t compare any of the roles that I have done. So as a result, it remains in the domain of the desire. Given a chance, I desire to have all the characteristics of Himmat Singh. The best part of being an actor is we can play different people without carrying the baggage of the person.”
The series is directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair of Friday Storytellers.
