Actor Rajinikanth received the "Icon of the Golden Jubilee" Award during the Opening Ceremony of the 50th International Film Festival of India in Panaji, Goa on Nov. 20. Also seen Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union MoS Environment, Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo, actor Amitabh Bachchan and Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare. (IANS/PIB photo)