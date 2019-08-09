MUMBAI—It was that evening of the year in Melbourne when the annual awards night marked its presence in its cultural melting pot. 2019’s award function at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne was a special one for many reasons.
Zoya Akhtar’s “Gully Boy” walked away with the top gong of Best Film honor, whereas Vijay Sethupathi won the Best Actor for his widely acclaimed Tamil film “Super Deluxe” and Tabu was named Best Actress for her performance in “AndhaDhun.”
Zoya said, “I am so excited. I am not going to forget this evening. This is my first award in the capacity of a producer. ‘Gully Boy’ was our first production. This is a good start. No one makes a movie alone, and this wouldn’t be possible without my producers, my co-writer, my incredible actors and every member of my cast and crew. And 54 invincible artistes worked on this album. I owe this night to all of them.”
Sriram Raghavan, on his win as Best Director, said, “I am thankful and overwhelmed with the response to “AndhaDhun” and this award. A French short film inspired this movie. It was seven years ago, and the movie took a long time to make.”
Tabu said, “It’s my first time in Australia, but I will remember it for the rest of my life. Thank you, Sriram, for writing this for me. This character is a catalyst for the change of roles being written for women and will be written in future. Thank you for trusting me with this character.”
Additionally, IFFM bestowed upon Shah Rukh Khan, the ‘Excellence In Cinema’ award. With his usual candor, he said, “Thank you all in Melbourne. It’s an honor and privilege for me. Awards are odd, because, to me, an art form being judged for its quality feels counter-intuitive. Art is an expression, and cinema is the ability to create emotions and share experiences through stories. To be an actor is to live to know that each one is a mere illusion.”
He went on, “When you are making a movie, you can change a lot by changing the angle of the light, and it strikes you that life is a lot like that as well. It’s the simple things that can alter your journey and pondering makes your story worth telling. I shot a film here 12 years ago, and it was a straightforward film about a man who has lost hope in life and picks on a team of girls, and then they go on to win a world championship. This city had the simplicity I had seen nowhere else. When you get older like me, you realize things. I realized that this film changed my life. It’s not the awards you get – it’s just the part of the creating process that is an exhilarating experience for an artiste.”
The Winners:
IFFM Best Short Film: “My Name Is Mohamed And Raghad, We Don’t Exist Here Anymore” by Ali Mousawi and “Be My Brother” by Genevieve Clay
IFFM Diversity Award: Onir
Telstra People’s Choice Award: “Simmba”
Celebrating 20 years of “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”: Karan Johar
IFFM Best Director: Sriram Raghavan for “AndhaDhun”
IFFM Best Actor: Vijay Sethupathi for “Super Deluxe”
IFFM Best Actress: Tabu for “AndhaDhun”
IFFM Best Indie film: “Bulbul Can Sing”
IFFM Best Film: “Gully Boy”
PWC Equality in Cinema Honorary award: “Chuskit” & “Super Deluxe”
IFFM Excellence in Cinema: Shah Rukh Khan
