MUMBAI—India has become the latest country to join the Global Creative Alliance, a group made up of 22 film and TV trade associations from around the world.
A special virtual signing ceremony took place Jan. 20 at the 5th edition of Vidnet, indiantelevision.com’s OTT Summit between PACT’s Managing Director of Global Strategy, Dawn McCarthy-Simpson, MBE, and members of the Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC) J.D. Majethia, chairman TV-Web, Shyamashis Bhattacharya, director, IFTPC, Abhimanyu Singh and Nitin Vaidya, director, IFTPC.
The GCA (Global Creative Alliance) is now made up of 22 countries including the UK, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Singapore, South Korea and the USA among others. The purpose of the GCA is to encourage more effective international collaboration between producers and increase opportunities for co-productions.
UK producers can benefit from PACT’s involvement in the Alliance through a shared production platform established to facilitate co-productions, joint events held at various points throughout the year, and the sharing of useful production information relating to countries in the Alliance published via the PACT Growth Accelerator.
Commenting on the signing, Majethia said, “This is a historic moment. The IFTPC and PACT alliance will be a big boon for the producers on both sides. This will give a boost to the Indian film and television industry and will greatly help in exchange of ideas and ever-changing technical knowhow.”
PACT’s McCarthy-Simpson added, “I’m delighted that the IFTPC has become a member of the Global Creative Alliance. The Indian film and television market is one of the biggest and most exciting in the world. I’m looking forward to finding more ways to increase cooperation and collaboration between our production sectors going forward.”
While signing the MOU, Majethia asserted the role played by the IFTPC during the pandemic and emphasized that IFTPC with a new logo is moving ahead with a renewed vigor and new vision. He lauded the role played by Anil Wanvari, ceo, Indian Television.com, for initiating and implementing the idea of this Global Alliance.
Shyamashis Bhattacharya, Nitin Vaidya and Abhimanyu Singh also spoke on various aspects of international collaboration and dwelt on ways and means to capitalize on the opportunity being derived from the Global Creative Alliance. This included sharing of best business models, manpower and other facilities available in the respective countries. It was decided to have a roundtable conference of all serious stakeholders sometime in May 2021.
Anil Wanvari, ceo & editor-in-chief of Indian Television.com group, moderated the session.
