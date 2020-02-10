MUMBAI — Ihana Dhillon has been hitting a purple patch and it comes as no surprise to her fans that she has been awarded the Youth Icon award by the Punjab government. The award was presented to her by Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, cabinet minister for Sports.
Dhillon has been making rapid strides both in her acting career and her work in social fields. The “Hate Story 4” and “Blackia” (a Punjabi film) star says, “It’s a great honor for me. I am a Punjabi and it means so much to be recognized by my very own state. is one of the best states in India and the culture here is so rich. I want to thank all my well-wishers and audience here. I am very proud and humbled to be receiving this.”
Dhillon will be next seen in “Bhuj: The Pride of India” alongside Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha.
