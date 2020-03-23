MUMBAI — Asia’s largest film tourism event, the 8th India International Film Tourism Conclave, honored filmmaker Zoya Akhtar with IIFTC Tourism Impact Award 2020 for her outstanding contribution to world tourism through her cinema. The award was presented by His Worship, Naheed Nenshi, Mayor of Calgary, Alberta (Canada) at a glittering award ceremony held recently in Mumbai.
While addressing the media, Harshad Bhagwat, promoter of IIFTC Awards, said, “Zoya Akhtar set the trend in the film tourism space with her 2011 classic “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” shot in Spain, following it up with her 2015 comedy-drama “Dil Dhadakne Do” shot in Turkey. She has single-handedly promoted tourism of these counties through her films, making her a well deserving winner.”
Another big winner at the event was Tamil director K. S. Ravikumar, who in his career spanning over 30 years, has directed 43 films with mega-stars Sarath Kumar, Kamal Hassan and Rajinikanth.
The award evening also saw awards for Cinematic Excellence being presented to the makers of “Professor Shanku O El Dorado” (Bengali), “And the Oscar goes to” (Malayalam), “Amar” (Kannada), “Dev” (Tamil), “Mannadhudu 2” (Telugu), “War” (Hindi) and “Badla” (Hindi) for showcasing global locations as diverse as from Brazil and Portugal to Switzerland and Ukraine to Indian audiences.
The evening was followed by two-day long business meet between over 50 international companies from 25 countries and Indian filmmakers. The film location promotion conclave saw participation from countries including Portugal, Sri Lanka, Fiji, Norway, Sweden, South Africa, Kenya, UK, Poland, Iceland, Mauritius Canada, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Ras Al Khaimah and Czech Republic to name a few.
Since its inception in 2013, IIFTC’s single-minded objective is to bring the global film locations to the Indian film industry. IIFTC has proved itself to be an undisputed leader in its space by hosting over 25 international events with participation from over 55 countries.
IIFTC has a great potential to grow in the years to come as India is home to the world’s largest film industry, producing nearly 2000 films annually. A significant number of these films—estimated over 200 annually—are shot in foreign locations in over 65 countries, thus creating a large market of outbound film productions and positively contributing to the local film industry and tourism sector.
We only wonder when and where was this function held in Mumbai in these cautious times. The media statement came from a PR person who did not reply to our calls.
