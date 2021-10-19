MUMBAI — A one-of-a-kind musical by Ilaiyaraaja, “Music School,” directed and written by Papa Rao Biyyala, rolled with a muhurat puja Oct. 15 on Dussehra. The team of the film derives positivity by preparing to dive into its making on the auspicious day. Stirring excitement among music buffs, the musical that marks Biyyala’s Hindi directorial debut stars Sharman Joshi, Shriya Saran and Shaan (as singer and actor).
The shoot of the musical kicks off Nov. 15 in Goa. Dedicated to authenticity, the film’s production team is doing a 30-day rehearsal for 12 songs with Hollywood choreographer Adam Murray and his associate Paul Saunders in Hyderabad.
“Music School” is a musical about the pressures of the unimaginative education system on children to mug equations and aim only to become doctors or engineers, leaving no time for arts or sports. Envisaged to drive home the impact of arts in the lives of pupils, the film features three songs from the Hollywood classic “The Sound of Music” in apt situations.
Biyyala says, “Writing the screenplay has been a happy journey for me and it feels great to watch the script being channeled into music and visuals. As a film buff, I’ve been fascinated by Broadway musicals and I think a storyline becomes stronger with music and dance choreography that propels the narrative. I’m honored and reassured to have the legendary maestro Ilaiyaraaja compose its music.”
