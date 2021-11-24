CHENNAI (IANS) – One of India's greatest music directors Ilaiyaraaja on Nov.24 sent a 'get well soon' message to actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai after he tested positive for Covid-19.
Taking to Twitter, Ilaiyaraaja, who very rarely tweets, wrote in Tamil, "Nalamaaga vara vendum Sagotharare. Kalai ulagai aha ena atchariyapada vaika vendum vaarungal seekiram." (You need to come back hale and hearty, brother. You need to make the world of arts be awestruck, come soon!)
Meanwhile, the Sri Ramachandra Medical Center, where the Makkal Needhi Maiam chief is undergoing treatment for Covid-19, on Nov. 24 said that the actor's condition was stable.
In a statement, the hospital said, "Sri Kamal Haasan has been undergoing treatment for Covid in Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre. His investigative parameters are under control. His condition continues to be stable."
ANI adds: Kamal Haasan’s daughter Shruti Haasan Nov. 24 shared an update about his health, saying he is recovering well.
"Thank you for all your wishes and prayers for my father's health Folded hands He is recovering well and is looking forward to interacting with all of you soon," Shruti tweeted.
Kamal Haasan on Nov. 22 said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet in Tamil, he had revealed that he had just returned from the U.S. and has been down with a slight cough.
"Had a slight cough after returning from U.S. trip. COVID-19 infection was confirmed after the test and I got isolated at the hospital," Kamal Haasan had written.
