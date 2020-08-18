MUMBAI - Check out the first look of Ileana D'Cruz from the much anticipated movie, “The Big Bull-The Man Who Sold Dreams To India.” This is a crime drama that shook the financial fabric of the country and is inspired by the story of Harshad Mehta.
The film features Abhishek Bachchan, Nikita Dutta, Soham Shah, Ram Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Saurabh Shukla.
“The Big Bull” is one of the many movies slated for release under Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex. Directed by Kookie Gulati, it is produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit, and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma.
