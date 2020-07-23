It’s a fairly new malaise: a window to Season 2 must mean that the first or earlier season must remain incomplete, with a cliffhanger. While “Aarya” was an example of how the story was completed and there was a sudden hint at Season 2, “Undekhi” and this series as well as “Hundred” and “She” make viewers lack the gratification of a rounded-up tale in itself that can demand a sequel. Just think, if films followed this trend despite being crisp narrations of under three hours, what would happen?
Leave this needless aberration, and “Illegal” is a riveting and in-depth, even psychological study of human nature, especially delving on the so-called ambassadors of justice—the counsel and the judges. As one character rightly says, it is less about justice and more about law, and truth can be subverted, mutilated, eliminated and otherwise given short shrift in the game of courtroom trials. Those cases that cannot be won by hook must be worn by crook, and the ends must justify the means.
The series opens with bright new counsel Niharika (Neha Sharma), who exposes a slimy politician (Mohan Kapoor) in public in Bangalore, and getting no support from the girl who is his victim, gets fired. After a while, she manages to get a job in top name Janardhan Jaitley a.k.a. JJ (Piyush Mishra)’s firm in Delhi, and is handed over a “pro bono” case that the firm is fighting. This cse is about Meher Salam (Kubbra Sait), who has been sentenced to death 15 years ago for killing her entire family, but is neither executed nor freed, only suffering torture and assault in the jail in a complete mockery of justice.
Niharika gets passionately involved in this mentally disturbed girl’s saga, but is also handed over another case, of rape and assault charges against Neeraj Shekhawat (Ankit Gupta), a tycoon’s son.
Now we come to a series of coincidences, without which fiction of this kind would not be fiction! Neeraj is bosom friend to Akshay Jaitley (Akshay Oberoi), also a lawyer and son to JJ. Akshay is Niharika’s ex-flame, who had walked out on her one day, and is now married to Devika (Parul Gulati, omnipresent in every other show nowadays, seemingly!). Above all, Neeraj is the son of tycoon Suraj Shekhawat (Deepak Tijori), who is Niharika’s biological father and has now divorced her mom (Sheeba Chadha) and remarried!
So we almost wonder if “Illegal” is a typo for “Ittefaq” (coincidence)!
There are other wheels within wheels. Puneet (Satyadeep Misra), who is fighting for Neeraj’s alleged victim Vertika (Aditi Tailang) has quit JJ’s firm over ethics as he has witnessed a shocking consequence of JJ’s amoral unscrupulousness. He keeps interacting with the spirit of the victim of JJ’s callousness, Onir (Rishabh Chadda) and therefore has to visit a shrink. JJ’s wife Rohini (Kitu Gidwani, seen after eons) also is mentally disturbed. So is the rape victim Vertika. During the series, they too visit shrinks.
Finally, neither Niharika nor Puneet play by the book, and JJ’s shrewd machinations peak. He even manipulates the Meher Salam case and the girl herself, as her freedom now clashes with his political ambitions. Akshay and Niharika try to ignite old passion to a point, even though Akshay is married. And JJ has a loyal staffer in Randeep (Vicky Arora), almost a henchman, who does his dirty work of every kind.
“Illegal” tries to go the whole illegal hog as it purports to be the story of law, lawyers and courts and victims. Thus, for the most part, it is rivetting, especially when it shows that travesty of truth is also known as justice in this crooked world. The twists and turns may not be breathtaking, some are even mundane and predictable, but overall, the series works in its intention to show that lawyers are not necessarily people who worship the law.
Piyush Mishra as the wily JJ is commendable, and does not ham as is his normal predilection. Neha Sharma is very since, and fortunately, despite a few lapses as ordered by her director, focuses more on acting than on skin show. Everyone else is average, though I was impressed by the first judge (Farm Venkat), Vicky Arora as Randeep, Satyadeep Misra as Puneet, and above all, Kubbra Sait as Meher Salam, who is tremendous.
The series could have reached that level too and been a tremendous story, but stops non-ambitiously at being above average. Even within its coincidence-filled world, it could have reached far bigger heights. But it is still worth a watch for its exposure of the things human beings will do to get where, who and what they want.
Rating: ***1/2
Produced by: Aakanksha Bisht
Creative Producer: Samar Khan
Directed by: Sahir Raza
Creative Director: Vikram Bhatt
Written by:Reshu Nath
Music: Nirmal Pandya
Starring: Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra, Satyadeep Misra, Kubbra Sait, Akshay Oberoi, Parul Gulati, Ankit Gupta, Aditi Tailang, Vicky Arora, Kriti Vij, Rishabh Chadda, Mohan Kapoor, Sheeba Chadha, Farm Venkat, Naresh Gosain & others
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.