MUMBAI—With the growing buzz around the ambitious "Thugs Of Hindostan," IMAX Corporation has opened booking for the film a day before the other screens.
The Yash Raj Films' much-anticipated film will be releasing across 17 IMAX theaters in India and select international markets beginning Nov. 8.
Booking will start from Nov. 2 across all operators, a day before the booking for other screens, read a statement.
Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
"Thugs of Hindostan" is set in the era when the East India Company ruled over India. It brings a story of rebel, love and freedom on the big screen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.