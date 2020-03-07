MUMBAI — IMDb (the Internet Movie Database) took a look at the career of veteran Hindi Actor Sanjay Mishra in the latest episode of “No Small Parts.” Sanjay Mishra, known best for his comedic characters, stars in “Kaamyaab,” a movie revolving around character artist Sudheer (essayed by Mishra) striving to land the 500th role of his career. IMDb’s latest episode of “No Small Parts” takes viewers through Mishra’s exciting career in films and TV.
While Mishra’s character in “Kaamyaab” struggles to get that one perfect role, his career in real life has been quite a roller coaster ride in itself. From coming to Mumbai to work at a ‘dhaba’ (a cheap roadside eatery) to working in 16 movies in a year, Mishra has definitely made a name for himself.
With over 170 credits to his name, Mishra has played remarkable roles in the “Golmaal” franchise, “Masaan,” “Dhamaal” and many more, and has also won awards. He has also dabbled in foreign films and television.
