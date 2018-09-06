MUMBAI— Reliance Entertainment and Imtiaz Ali’s Window Seat Films LLP will produce a film on the legendary eternal love story of Radha and Krishna. On the auspicious occasion of the festival of Janmashtami, the Anil D. Ambani-owned Reliance Entertainment announced this. The film thus is based on an epic that has traveled down generations and folklore, transcending the boundaries of culture, geography and tradition.
The Radha-Krishna love story is profound and sublime, unlike any love story. Their legend is not just celebrated and worshipped in India, but also globally. So great was their love for each other that even today Radha’s name is mentioned whenever Krishna is referred to, and Krishna’s worship is thought to be incomplete without Radha. Millions of people across generations have been mesmerized by the Radha-Krishna love story.
To be written and directed by Ali, this film is one of his long-cherished projects – a love story very close to his heart that he has always wanted to explore on the big screen. The research on the film is currently underway.
Talking about the project, Ali said, “I have always been fascinated by the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna. In all of Indian folklore, I know of no other story that is so intensely personal and yet has such an epic scale. It has been my dream to step into the world of Radha Krishna.”
While this epic will be one of Imtiaz's upcoming directorial ventures, it is not the one that he will be directing next due to the extensive research and pre-production that is required for a project of this scale.
Shibasish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment said, “Imtiaz’s idea to bring this eternal love story to the big screen is extremely fascinating, and we are delighted to partner with him on this journey. We are exploring various collaborations on the project to make it of a scale befitting its epic nature.”
