MUMBAI— Amidst a deluge of web thrillers loaded with crime, intrigue, sex, and cusswords – remember there is no censorship? As yet, that is! – comes another one replete with all this – ALT Balaji’s “Apharan” featuring Arunoday Singh, Mahie Gill, Varun Badola and Nidhi Singh. It streams from Dec.14 on ALTBalaji.
The 1970’s style masala entertainment concept is loaded with retro music (the entire BGM of the trailer is made up of 1980’s “Om Shanti Om” and the 1970s “Dum Maro Dum,” “Duniya Mein Logon ko” and “Hungama Ho Gaya”) and epic one-liners.
Set in the Hindi heartland of Uttarakhand, this is a story of a celebrated cop, who lands himself in a situation where he is desperate not only for money but to fight for his one true love, his wife. In this fight for survival, he has to grapple through a kidnapping that evolves into a mysterious murder. The story takes a turn when he has to investigate his own crime, caught in his own web of lies. The show is produced and directed by popular television shows creator Siddharth Sengupta.
