MUMBAI—Himesh Reshammiya has been roped in to compose songs for Rajkumar Santoshi’s “Badboy,” his first with the filmmaker, whose repertoire of composers includes R.D. Burman, Bappi Lahiri, Anu Malik, Nadeem-Shravan, Pritam, Tushar Bhatia, Ilaiyaraaja, A.R. Rehman and Sukhwinder Singh/“Badboy” is a romantic comedy that marks the debut of Mithun Chakraborty’s youngest son, Namashi and Inbox Pictures’ producer Sajid Qureshi’s daughter, Amrin.
Reshammiya wants to create a blockbuster album and said, “Since it is a happy, fun and romantic film, we want the songs to be a talking-point before its release. Nowadays, music works only if the film does. My aim is to create songs that have their own identity, and also help the film.” Reshammiya’s chartbuster scores include his music for “Tere Naam,” “Airaaz,” “Aashiq Banaya Aapne,” “Aksar” and “Aap Kaa Surroor.”
As the movie caters more to the younger audiences, the composer is working on songs that appeal to the youth. He added, “We are working on five new songs; the kind that the youth can connect with as soon as they hear them. We aren’t recreating old tracks as the film gives us enough scope to present fresh music (Do we say, “Touche!”?).
Santoshi has kicked off shooting for his directorial venture in Bangalore. He is happy to associate with Reshammiya on the project and states, “Himesh is one of the finest musicians, and we are glad to associate with him. He has always produced chartbuster songs that appeal to the youth. I am looking forward to seeing him create magic for this film.”
Reshammiya’s past list of films with debutant actors (including himself as a leading man) has a list comprising the first films of Bhumika Chawla, Zayed Khan, Katrina Kaif (Hindi film), Soha Ali Khan and Utkarsh Sharma among others.
