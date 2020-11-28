MUMBAI—The Lonavala International Film Festival this year pays tribute to veteran producer N.N. Sippy. Several industry members have paid tribute to the master filmmaker on the occasion, but leading this elite list is a personal message by none other than Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, who sang for almost all his films.
Here is the text of the message:
“Shri N N Sippy ji and I go back a long way. He was a very nice person who shared a warm camaraderie with me and was a wonderful producer to work with. Some of my memorable songs and super-hits were from the films he produced, such as “Woh Kaun Thi?,” “Gumnam” in the 60’s, “Ghar” and “Sargam” in the 80’s (Note: it was actually the ‘70s) and “Meri Jung” in the later days.”
““Lag Ja Gale” from “Woh Kaun Thi?” went on to become a perennial classic and I was recently delighted to receive an award from a radio channel for this song, awarded as the greatest hit of all times! I remember after the recording of this song, Madan Bhaiyaa (Madan Mohan), the composer, ran towards me and hugged me for my rendition! Sippy ji was extremely delighted and was confident the music would create history!”
“His understanding for good music continued in his films and some of my personal favorites were from his films. Songs such as “Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na,” “Aaj Kal Pao Zameen Par” from Ghar composed by R.D. Burman and the super hit songs from “Sargam,” especially “Dafliwale Dafli Bajaa” by Laxmikant- Pyarelal was a permanent fixture along with “Naina Barse” from “Woh Kaun Thi?” in many of my live concerts all over the world!”
“It is heartening to know the Sippy family is presenting some of these films to a newer generation and I’m sure they will be received very well. My blessings to N N Sippy ji’s children and family and my best wishes to this entire festival and endeavor.”
Mangeshkar’s other hits for the producer include songs from “Paras,” “Haar Jeet,” “Chor Machaye Shor,” “Fakira,” “Kalicharan,” “Devta” and “Ghazab.” For the producer, she has sung for Sadhana, Nutan, Helen, Waheeda Rehman, Mumtaz, Jaya Prada, Rekha, Shabana Azmi, Reena Roy, Sarika, Kim, Raakhee and Meenakshi Seshadri under composers Shankar-Jaikishan, Kalyanji-Anandji and Ravindra Jain.
