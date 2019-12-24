MUMBAI — All in all, 2019 was the best year of the second decade of the millennium in terms of movies and showbiz. On the flipside, it was the worst year for film music in particular and, we are told by reliable names, music in general.
First and foremost, let us look at the salient points of the year:
The Positive Ones:
l The audiences began to accept cinematic content as never before: stars did not matter, nor did budgets or technique / technology. It was all about appealing storytelling at any scale from “URI: The Surgical Strike” to “Mission Mangal” with everything in-between.
l The year saw the highest number of additions to the 100 crore, with “War” crossing 300 crore in India, and “URI…,” “Bharat,” “Mission Mangal” and “Kabir Singh” going beyond 200.
l Younger stars made a mark, mostly with hits but a few even with films that did not do too well.
l From the older stars. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan had the best year.
l The year will end on a high: in December, “Pati Patni Aur Woh” and “Mardaani 2” have already proved to be hits. “Dabangg 3” is likely to do well as of now, and we have a surefire blockbuster in “Good Newwz.”
l In a year of extremely poor original music, in re-creations, composers of the original songs Laxmikant-Pyarelal (four songs), R.D. Burman (three songs), Anand-Milind (two songs), Kalyanji-Anandji, Rajesh Roshan and Bappi Lahiri ruled the charts with their original classic melodies this year! In that sense, one could say that it was a return to quality songs!
l It was a great year for well-made political or nationalistic dramas like “URI: The Surgical Strikes,” “The Tashkent Files,” “Kesari,” “Mission Mangal” and to a moderate extent “PM Narendra Modi.” Other fictional patriotic films that were well-made (“War,” “Mardaani 2” and “Commando 3”) also did well.
l Many of these films were also accounts of real-life sagas or bio-pics, as also “Gully Boy,” and “Super 30.”
The Negatives:
l Actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday have been hyped up by media and audiences a shade beyond their actual crowd-pulling power. As seasoned exhibitor Akshaye Rathi put it, “These actors, like Rajkummar Rao, have starred in films that have worked because of the scripts. They have yet to reach a level when their movies work despite the scripts!” This aspect can have a vital bearing on the scales and budgets of their future films, and thus, their future career.
l Audiences’ views of a film were sadly tempered more by their box-office figures rather than quality. This trend peaked this year. It was no loner about good films and bad ones, but hits and flops and 100 crore grosser!
l Music, as we said, went for a total toss, even with single-entity proper composers like Pritam, Vishal-Shekhar and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy seemingly losing form. Amit Trivedi and Sachin-Jigar also could not keep to their past levels. Lyrics too were poor despite expert writers like Irshad Kamil and Amitabh Bhattacharya. On te other hand, the “re-creator” music maker Tanishk Bagchi made a fortune.
l Genuine playback singers were almost out of fashion, except for Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh remaining fairly busy. High-pitched male crooners, Punjabi-pop or otherwise, and scantily-led female singers who concentrated on glamour rather than singing expertise and expression, were the norm simply because they took a pittance as fees. And Punjabi ruled lyrics even in Hindi cinema, with several lyrics entirely or predominantly in Punjabi and not Hindi!
l A bevy of celebs took to political activism on social media rather than focusing on their work quality merely to seek attention by anti-government “healthy dissent” (read rants and trolling). Of course, most knew very little or even less (!) of actual or basic facts, such as Farhan Akhtar making statements that he had to retract and apologize for due to his ignorance of the Indian Constitution. Among them were Richa Chadha, Swara Bhaskar, Anurag Kashyap, Manoj Bajpayee, Vishal Dadlani and occasionally even Taapsee Pannu. This gave “Bollywood” a bad name among the Indian populace just when it had recovered its prestige due to good cinema and nation-conscious celebrities doing praiseworthy social and environmental work in many respects.
HAPPENINGS 2019:
l Sequels continued to work: “Housefull 4” topped the franchise after a small ebb in the last (2016) installment. “Total Dhamaal,” another of the well-known comic franchises, was the highest grosser too, much like “Golmaal Again” in 2017. “Dabangg 3” opened well considering nationwide protests against CAA and NRC at over Rs. 24 crore, but “Student of the Year 2” came a cropper.
l It was the year of several new faces: Pranutan Bahl (Nutan’s granddaughter and Ekta’s and Mohnish Bahl’s daughter) and Zaheer Iqbal in Salman Khan’s “Notebook,” Karan Deol (Sunny Deol’s son) and Sahher Bambba (“Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas”) in Sunny Deol’s production “Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass,” Saiee M. Manjrekar (daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar) in “Dabangg 3,” Abhimanyu Dassani (Bhagyashree’s son) in “Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota,” Ananya Panday (Chunky Panday’s daughter) and Tara Sutaria in “Student of the Year 2” (2018), Meezan Jafferi (Jaaved Jafferi’s son) and Sharmin Segal (Sanjay Bhansali’s niece) in “Malaal,” Karan Kapadia (Simple Kapadia’s son and Dimple Kapadia’s nephew) and, in terms of cinema produced in India, Mrunal Thakur in “Super 30” and “Batla House.” As of now, however, only Ananya Panday has made a mark, though Pranutan and Abhimanyu have signed films.
l Coming up are new faces Sharvari (“Bunty Aur Babli 2,” Shalini Pandey ( “Jayeshbhai Jordaar”) and Manushi Chhilar (“Prithviraj”), who will all be introduced by Yash Raj Films. Shirley Setia will make her debut with “Nikamma.” Two character artistes who have made a mark, Aparashakti Khurrana (“Helmet” ) and Sidhant Chaturvedi (“Bunty Aur Babli 2”) will make their lead debuts.
l J. Om Prakash, Rajkumar Barjatya, Champak Jain and Shyam Ramsay among filmmakers, acting coach Roshan Taneja, actors Vidya Sinha,m Girish Karnad, Dr. Shreeram Lagoo and Viju Khote, composer Khayyam and actress Shaukat Kaifi were among our losses.
l Happily, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan came back from treatment abroad in fit condition to resume work after fighting cancer. Rakesh Roshan battled the disease here and recovered as well. Nafisa Ali became free of the disease too, and Tahira Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, also underwent a mastectomy for breast cancer.
l At the tail-end of the year, Amitabh Bachchan, conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke award, could not go personally to collect it because of ill-health, just like Raj Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor.
l Foreign celebs who visited Mumbai included Kate Perry, who performed in Mumbai, Jonathan rees Mayer attended IFFI, Goa, and “Avengers: Endgame” director Joe Russo came to India to promote his film. Michael Douglas, Will Smith and Catherine Zeta Jones also visited India.
l Coming out in the open completely about their relationships were Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, and Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain.
l Arjun Rampal had a baby son from wife Gabriella Demetriades, while, if buzz is right, Arbaaz Khan will marry Georgia Andriana and Varun Dhawan will be finally hitched to girlfriend Natasha Dalal.
l Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are said to be an “item” (read lovebirds) while Sara Ali Khan is out of the picture.
l Vivek Aanand Oberoi made bad news by tweeting a meme about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, husband Abhishek, daughter Aaradhya and bête noire Salman Khan. The backlash forced him to apologize.
l In a weird move, “Dangal” actress Zaira Wasim quit films as she felt she did not “belong here.” This after a National award for a progressive movie in “Secret Superstar” (2017).
l “Mera Naam Joker” (a flop when released in 1970 but a cult classic now) and “Johny Mera Naam” (which became Dev Anand’s career-biggest hit) entered their 50th year in December.
l A Diwali 1995 release, “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” entered its 25th year and is still running in a matinee show at Maratha Mandir, a single-screen theatre in Mumbai!
l Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone signed their first film after their wedding “’83,” which recreates India’s first historic World Cup win in London in 1983. This will be the first film in which they will have an on-screen happy ending! Reportedly, they have also signed teh second part of “Brahmastra.”
l Last but not least, home- and co-productions of stars became endemic: among them were “Total Dhamaal” (Ajay Devgn), “Bharat,” “Notebook” and “Dabangg 3” (Salman Khan), “Kesari,” “Mission Mangal” and “Good Newwz” (Akshay Kumar), “Super 30” (Hrithik Roshan), “The Sky is Pink” (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), Emraan Hashmi (“Why Cheat India”), John Abraham (“Batla House”), Vivek Aanand and Suresh Oberoi (“PM Narendra Modi”), Neil Nitin Mukesh (“Bypass Road”), Sanjay Dutt (“Prasthaanam”) and even Rani Mukerji in a way (“Mardaani 2”)!
