MUMBAI — Actor Samir Soni has opened up on a literally stomach churning scene in 'Cartel' where his character is seen eating a live octopus.
He plays Dorabji, a business tycoon who is cunning, manipulative and outright evil in the web series 'Cartel.’ To prove the viciousness of the character Samir had a scene in the show where he had to eat a live octopus.
Samir believed it was an essential scene and didn't shy away from doing that. Samir said while recalling the entire experience: "I hate seafood and eating a live octopus! But it was a must for the character to show how heartless, vicious and villainous Dorabji is.”
"So, what we did was that we put little pieces of chicken around the octopus that I had to pick at during the shoot. The octopus scene was very creepy, and it was something I'd never do. But I thought it was an important scene because it defined the character in a lot of ways," he concludes.
'Cartel' streams on ALTBalaji.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.