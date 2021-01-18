MUMBAI—Sunny Leone has stunned everyone with her action scenes—she is currently shooting for her web series called “Anamika.” The action series is directed by Vikram Bhatt. After Sunny Deol, here’s another “Sunny” who is doing action scenes on her own!
The series contains “Gun fu” action, which is mostly performed by Sunny herself. Bhatt said, “Sunny has taken all of us by surprise. She is performing most of her action scenes by herself. It’s fantastic that it all comes out naturally on screen. She is really confident and that has come out beautifully.”
He adds, “Sunny is a true professional. She keeps watching a lot of actions films in her breaks to get all the nuances right. She started taking extreme care of her diet before she started shooting for the show.”
Written and directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced under the banner of Loneranger Films by Vikram Bhatt and Krishna Bhatt, the 10-episode series also star Sonnalli Seygall. The series, currently being shot in Mumbai, is set to release on MX player.
