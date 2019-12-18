MUMBAI — China’s record of a constant Karaoke singing marathon for 792 hours and two minutes was broken by India’s Virag Madhumalati and his singing troupe at 1:20 pm at Little World Mall, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai on Dec. 18. India will now enter the Guinness Book of World Records for a new record of 1000 hours non-stop Karaoke singing.
The singing marathon was held from Nov. 15 to Dec. 18 for the promotion and propagation of social projects including “National Integration,” “Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao,” “Stop Global Warming,” “Campus with Helmet,” “Save Water - Save Trees” and “Organ Donation” for the betterment of mankind. The grand finale will be held Dec. 22 in the presence of a team from the Guinness World Records.
Over 800 singers from Delhi, Kerala, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and other states have sung over 9000 songs till now in this marathon that has been proving a musical feast for music lovers.
Four cameras have been installed at the venue and observers have been deployed to record movement at every second. Many singers, actors, political heavyweights and prominent personalities from different fields have been paying visits to witness this musical history.
Virag Madhumalati has four world records to his credit, which he has dedicated for national integration and eye donation awareness.
