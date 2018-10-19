MUMBAI—Ananya Panday, who is all set to mark her film debut with “Student of the Year 2,” has signed India’s biggest cosmetic brand, Lakme India, even before her film’s release.
Owing to the actress’ immense popularity among the youth, Lakme India got Ananya Panday on board as brand endorser for their range of lip-care products.
Sharing the news, Panday took to her social media posting, “Super excited to be part of the lovely Lakmé family! Thank you @lakmeindia #IndiasFavouriteBeautyBrand #AndMineToo.”
Panday happens to be the youngest celebrity endorser of Lakme India.
