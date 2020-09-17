MUMBAI — India’s Divinity Studios has launched a multi-million dollar joint-venture with Hollywood’s Langhard Limited. With an aim to expand Langhard’s footprint in India, the joint venture will see the two entities develop, commission, produce and distribute over 20 films and series in the next 36-45 months.
The newly-launched studio aims to specialize in development, acquisition, production, distribution and sales of entertainment content within India and around the world.
As the Indian entertainment industry takes centre-stage in the global entertainment landscape, the audience’s preferences for distinctive content from around the world has also witnessed a sharp rise. To cater to this evolving demand and elevating the viewing experience, one of Hollywood’s leading entertainment powerhouses, Langhard Ltd., has announced this foray into the Asian territory.
Langhard Ltd., with a strong foothold in the American, European, Gulf and Asian markets, is a frontrunner in film production, line production, and movie distribution in Hollywood. Leveraging Langhard’s global and expansive reach, buoyed by Divinity’s deep local market knowledge; the joint venture seeks to create an expansive catalog of exemplary content by developing, producing and distributing 5-6 movies each year, in India and around the world.
The joint venture between the two entities will enable both companies to unlock significant value within the Indian and international entertainment circuit by delivering a host of premium services and possessing a strong foothold in the country. Backed by a strong and experienced team from the global entertainment industry, Divinity Studios endeavors to curate path-breaking content catering to the rising demand among the audience for immersive cinematic experiences to bring the best of popular commercial and world cinema.
Terry M. Rigarlsford, known for his work on blockbusters such as “Die Another Day,” “The Bourne Ultimatum” and “Ocean’s Twelve,” heads Langhard Limited. A highly-trained risk management specialist with over 20 years of experience in the film and TV industry, Rigarlsford has worked with the crème de la crème of the industry that includes the likes of Pierce Brosnan, Matt Damon, David Strathairn, Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Brad Pitt among others.
Divinity Studios is founded by Harsh Vardhan Deo, actor, musician, writer and entrepreneur. With an astute sense of creativity and an understanding of audiences’ demand and preferences, Deo seeks to lead Divinity Studios at every front, delivering entertaining content from around the globe to audiences across all available media platforms. Regarded as the “New-Age Entrepreneurial Artiste,” he has worked across films, television and digital media.
Its CEO, Girish Johar, is a film producer, distributor, marketing expert and trade analyst. Johar will lend his vast experience and knowledge in film production, global distribution and marketing to set a robust base for Divinity Studios and its operations worldwide. Having spent more than 22 years in the film business and worked on over 150 films in various capacities across multiple languages, he has been associated with some of the largest entertainment houses of the country.
Sharing his thoughts, Rigarlsford said, “We are excited about our new venture in India as it vastly expands our content-led approach, strengthening our studio’s proposition and audience engagement globally. We are certain that with Langhard’s backing and global reach, we will set new benchmarks in the industry. We are looking ahead on creating inspiring and distinctive content for the Indian diaspora across the world.”
Johar added, “We are extremely elated to launch in India and expand our footprint in the global entertainment industry. It is an extremely exciting market with a host of avenues, opportunities and most importantly, an experimental and diverse growing audience. In India, which has a lot of compelling stories to tell, our focus will lay in specializing in development, acquisition, production, financing, co-partnering, distribution and sales of entertainment content worldwide."
With a penchant for delivering the absolute best in terms of production value, the Langhard-Divinity venture is set to elevate the movie-watching experience for cinephiles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.