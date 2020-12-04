MUMBAI—After the back-to-back launches of “Mum Bhai,” “Bicchoo Ka Khel” and “Dark7White,” it’s unlimited entertainment from the house of ALTBalaji and ZEE5. Known to please viewers with their diverse offerings, the two homegrown platforms get set to launch the first-ever medical thriller in the Indian OTT space—“LSD - Love Scandal and Doctors.” Do a group of doctors have the license to kill?
“LSD” features Rahul Dev as Dr. Rana, a sensitive man who cares about his legacy above anything else in his life. Siddharth Menon as Vik, along with Punit J. Pathak, Ayush Shrivastav, Ashmita Jaggi, Ishaan Khanna, Srishti Rindani, Tanaya Sachdeva and Pulkit Makol, star in the series.
Speaking about his character, Dev says, “It feels wonderful to be back with the two leading OTT platforms. It feels like home ground to me now. We have just started shooting and I am glad that I get to explore myself by playing different characters that see my fans shower love and appreciation on them. I’m hoping that they do the same for Dr. Rana as well.”
Menon adds, “I was very excited when I got to know I will be a part of India’s first-ever medical thriller. I am sure that along with me, my die-hard fans and audience share the same excitement. I am playing one of the main interns in the hospital. I am looking forward to giving my best as I have never played such a character before.”
“LSD - Love Scandal and Doctors” revolves around a murder and finding out whether it was planned or an accidental death. What adds to the mystery is that the ones charged with it are five interns at a hospital. The show showcases power, politics, nepotism, competition, and the lure to be the best.
