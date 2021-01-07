MUMBAI—The Flipkart App can be downloaded anywhere in the world, and on the mobile app, you can watch what is India’s first-ever interactive detective series, “Kaun? Who did it?” It will release Jan. 9.
Flipkart Video, in collaboration with Guneet Monga’s production house, Sikhya Entertainment, is launching a new interactive crime fiction show. The show gives the viewer the one-of-a-kind chance to bring out his or her inner detective from the comfort of their phone.
As a nation, we have always been fascinated by crime stories – the unpredictable nature of a case, analyzing the crime scene, and the thrill of the detective-suspect chase. We have often caught ourselves getting ahead of the detectives, wanting to get past the TV screen, and catching the killer. How would you like it if the next time you are watching a whodunit, you could actually be a part of the process?
The showrunner for the series is Umesh Bist, director of the forthcoming movie “Pagglait,” and it is written by veteran Sunjoy Shekhar.
Every episode across the series will feature a spine-chilling murder case, giving audiences the ultimate opportunity to don the detective’s hat and win exciting prizes as they maneuver through intriguing twists, solve cryptic clues and identify suspects in real-time. Sushant Singh will be seen playing the lead role of Adi, an ex-cop turned private detective. His disdain for the police force, the brace on his leg and his walking stick, reflects his past.
Seen playing his partner-in-solving-crime, will be film and theatre actress Samvedna Suwalka as Malini, a gritty assistant police inspector who teams up with Adi for his innate, deductive skills, in finding out the truth behind seemingly unsolvable cases.
Prakash Sikaria, vice-president (Growth and Monetization) at Flipkart, said, “Our consumer-first approach helps us to be at forefront of innovation, enabling us to push the boundaries and bring interactivity to content. Guneet has been a valuable partner who shares our vision and brings her creative zeal to help us raise the bar each time. “Kaun? Who did it?” is built on people's increasing fascination for shows with an element of ‘guessing’ and the innate urge to unravel a mystery. This show will provide the thrill of visceral entertainment and the rush of decoding a secret before the protagonist does. We’re excited to have users at the edge of their seats and will continue to explore many more engaging concepts within this genre.”
Speaking about cracking this innovation and her association with Flipkart Video, Guneet Monga, ceo, Sikhya Entertainment, said, “We at Sikhya believe in pushing the envelope when it comes to content, and an interactive whodunit show for Flipkart Video was an exciting brief to crack. We conceptualized, shot and delivered this show in the lockdown and it’s heartening to begin this year with its release.”
She added, “Umesh Bist (showrunner) and Sunjoy Shekhar (writer) ensured that the content was cleverly planned within the limitations of lockdown without compromising on the much-loved flavor of a crime thriller. I’m happy to partner with Flipkart Video after “Zindagi Inshort.” I am confident that Flipkart’s enormous reach among the masses and knowledge of consumer behavior will help the show reach its audience.”
The show will be live on the Flipkart App and users can access the show by clicking on the Video icon at the bottom right of the Flipkart app’s homepage.
Flipkart Video is an in-app interactive video platform from India’s homegrown consumer internet company, Flipkart. Launched in 2019, Flipkart Video is reimagining digital entertainment for the mobile world. With a tech-forward approach that combines interactivity and gamification for short-form ‘snackable’ content, Flipkart Video continues to create a differentiated experience for mobile-first users. It combines content with commerce by rewarding users as they are entertained, thereby truly elevating the user’s journey on the platform.
