MUMBAI — Life has been a rollercoaster ride for India’s first transgender model Nikkiey Chawla. From being born as a boy to realizing that he is actually a female trapped in a male body, fighting family and society and undergoing a sex change operation to making a name as a model, actor and make-up artiste, Chawla faced challenges at every crossroad.
Not the one to give up, she fought hard and has been successful. Now she wants to fulfill her “dreams of being known as a good actor and make good films, TV shows and web series.”
Looking back, she remembers how, when she was in fifth or sixth standard in school, she was a good dancer and people would tell her parents that God has made her a boy by mistake and she should have been a girl.
“At that time everyone would laugh about it, but when I started growing up, my parents started feeling bad… My father was a banker and my mother is a well-known cosmetologist. My childhood was amazing. I was a good dancer, acted in many school plays and was quite known in my city. People used to call me the Govinda and Madhuri Dixit of our city. But then, I always wanted to be a girl. Later, I got to know from someone that something like a sex-change operation exists, but being young, I still didn’t have a clue of what struggles I will have to face if I decide to take that route to become the girl I always wanted to be,” said Chawla, who hails from Punjab and finished her further studies in Delhi.
It was in Delhi where she consulted doctors. Thankfully, Chawla did her research before taking the plunge in 2006. The first step was to consult two psychiatrists, who would understand if she is ready and prepared her for the process.
“I still remember the first day when I wore a bra, it felt awkward, but as I continued, I slowly became comfortable… Many friends and relatives, and even after a point, my family stopped talking to me. As the final days approached, my family came back to me. The surgery took place on October 21, 2009. The real struggle started afterward when I had to change the legal documents,” she said.
Talking about her mental and physical struggle along with dealing with society, Chawla added, “Dealing with society was the toughest. Back in Punjab, people starting talking about me negatively, but slowly when I started doing well, their rudeness, perception and perspective changed. Society is being made by us and we can only be the change. As I said, post-surgery is the real struggle. Being a woman now, everything feels different. Depression is very common during this phase and I have been through it for four years. In 2014, I was about 90 kilos and life felt meaningless till I decided to not give up.”
Chawla, who is a successful model and has done shows like “MTV Crunch,” “Emotional Atyachar” and “Ace of Space” as a celebrity, now wants to concentrate on acting assignments.
“After doing the short film, ‘Qaid,’ I realized that acting is something I want to pursue, so I am concentrating on that. I missed out working on ‘Kaalakandi’ and ‘Made in Heaven 2.’ I really want to work with Ekta Kapoor ma’am,” she concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.