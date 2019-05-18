MUMBAI—Officers from various services like IAS (Indian Administrative Services), IPS (the police services), intelligence agencies CBI, NIA, and others came together to watch “India’s Most Wanted” at the first-ever public screening, held in New Delhi.
The film’s lead actor, Arjun Kapoor was also present at the screening along with writer-director Raj Kumar Gupta.
The film is based on the true story of five Intelligence Bureau officers who captured India’s most wanted terrorist without firing a single bullet. It is produced by Fox Star Studios, Raj Kumar Gupta and Myra Karn and releases May 24.
