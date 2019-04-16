MUMBAI—Grit, guts and valor: The story of five men on a manhunt for India’s Osama: Inspired from true events like Gupta’s earlier successful films “No One Killed Jessica” and “Raid,” “India’s Most Wanted” will bring alive the manhunt of capturing the most wanted terrorist, without firing a single bullet. Arjun Kapoor will be seen playing the role of an intelligence officer for the first time.
Produced by Fox Star Studios, Raj Kumar Gupta and Myra Karn, “India Most Wanted” releases May 24 and is directed by Rajkumar Gupta.
Watch the teaser here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.